LETTER: Crushing debt should not be cost of COVID-19 and climate change

This thinking will crush people with trillions of taxpayer funded debt

Dear Editor,

Recent letters extol the science community for recommendations of how to act during the COVID-19 pandemic. The writers equate the COVID expenditures with the availability of funding for climate action. This thinking will crush people with trillions of taxpayer funded debt. A debt to be paid by our children and beyond their children.

Science is the observation and data collection about a problem to arrive at the appropriate solution. All other data points to further solutions about the same problem. To whom do people listen? The writer suggests the science of COVID must be followed and so must we follow the science of climate change.

Let me be clear: innovation and invention will solve the problems that mankind faces. Science must be useful and not destructive or confusing, because interpretation of data can lead in many directions. Science’s responsibility to mankind cannot come through intimidations by a few who spawn fixes that sound noble enough. Media repetition becomes public repetition, which may not be the truthful path to follow.

Weather is cyclical and numerous weather stations overproduce data compared to a century ago. Green plants need to be replaced on a huge scale for carbon dioxide and oxygen exchange. Wildfires are corralled, not fought down like they were forty years ago. People are evacuated and property is saved more than the fire suppression effort. Small fish like shrimp and herring needs renewal for greater food fish growth. Population growth is also a burgeoning problem. Demanding expenditure for the cause is not a reason to create fear in people about climate.

What is “desirable” needs to be weighed carefully with what is practical and beneficial for this world. Crushing debt from COVID and climate are not the answer the writers suggest.

Bruce Hornidge,

Port Alberni

Climate changeCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUINN’S QUIPS: Alberni man discovers a mystery in a rock face
Next story
LETTER: Cats and their behaviour are misunderstood

Just Posted

Sproat Lake volunteer retires at 94 years old

Joe Van Bergen was a volunteer member on the Advisory Planning Committee for the ACRD for 20 years

Khalsa Aid Canada helps Port Alberni family after house fire

Family of four has been staying at Redford Motel since July 25

Port Alberni firefighters raise $500 for Burn Camp

To date, Port Alberni has raised $13,000 for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund

Port Alberni residents fighting with BC Ferries

Medically assured loading aboard ferries welcomed by Islanders

Canal Beach in Port Alberni open for swimming

Beach had been closed in July after high bacteria readings were detected in the water

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

J.T. Miller leads Vancouver with goal and an assist

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by load of lumber hanging from truck on B.C. highway

A man is in hospital with broken ribs, punctured lung and a broken clavicle and scapula

COVID-19 vaccine efforts provide hope but no silver bullet to stop pandemic: Tam

There are more than two dozen vaccines for COVID-19 in clinical trials around the world

Rottweiler found roaming Campbell River landfill gets emergency knee surgery

Over $7,000 raised, surpassing SPCA’s goal

Two people die in propane heated outdoor shower near Princeton

Couple was attending a long weekend gathering

Racism in B.C. healthcare: Deadline for First Nations survey coming up on Aug. 6

Survey comes after hospital staff allegedly played a blood alcohol guessing game

‘We want to help’: As overdose deaths spike, beds lay empty at long-term Surrey rehab centre

John Volken Academy searching for ‘students’ to enlist in two-year residential treatment program

Study shines light on what makes LGBTQ+ youth feel safe in a community

The study goes beyond looking at school or family supports

Most Read