Port Alberni drag racers had a petition available to sign at the car show presented by Black Demon Car Club at Beaver Creek Community Hall on Sunday, Aug. 18. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

LETTER: Decision to cancel Thunder in the Valley ‘a comedy of errors’

These elected officials fail to realize…

To the Editor,

What a comedy of errors.

If the City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District had elected members that owned classic cars and entered them in the drag races, the drag races would still be in the Alberni Valley.

These elected officials fail to realize that an exorbitant amount of property tax dollars are paid by Port Alberni businesses every year and in every year more because of increases by elected officials. Having the drag racing brings in mega dollars from the visitors spending their dollars in hotels, restaurants, gas stations, retail shops, just to name a few.

In summary, nothing but a joke on behalf of the elected municipal officials. Very Mickey Mouse. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk,

Duncan

