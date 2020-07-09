If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@albernivalleynews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Dementia doesn’t stop for COVID-19

To the Editor,

Each May in communities around B.C., people unite to walk to raise awareness and funds to help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. deliver programs and services for people affected by dementia.

This year, while we couldn’t connect in person, Canadians from coast to coast to coast joined together in the first-ever IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s – online! On Sunday, May 31 Central and North Island residents showed that no matter what the world looks like, they are still united to support people affected by dementia.

On behalf of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., I would like to extend immense gratitude to the participants, donors, sponsors, patrons and volunteers who made this first-ever online event a success.

During the event, we heard again and again the same theme: dementia doesn’t stop and neither do Alzheimer Societies, who continue to provide support to people affected by dementia.

The funds raised at events like this one have helped the Alzheimer Society of B.C. shift our activities to continue to meet the needs of British Columbians affected by dementia, including holding weekly webinars on topics of particular relevance to caregivers and people living with dementia.

We have also launched surveys to seek feedback from people living with dementia and caregivers – as well as of health-care providers – to hear directly from them about how we can meet their support needs at this time.

We may not be able to be together in-person with our community members just yet, but thanks to the generosity of all our supporters, we will continue to work to ensure that they know they are not alone.

If you would like to make a gift to the Walk to help support our services, you can do so by visiting alzbc.org/walkforalz.

Maria Howard

CEO, Alzheimer Society of B.C.

