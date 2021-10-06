letter

LETTER: Different vision could create better community and leave beaver ponds alone

I’m sad to see the excitement generated by San Group’s plans…

To the Editor,

I’m sad to see the excitement generated by San Group’s plans to develop the area surrounding the Burde Street beaver ponds.

Are the beaver ponds not a unique and special place within walking distance for all of Port Alberni residents?

How can a development that expends this community’s environmental footprint be celebrated in 2021?

Isn’t it time that developers worked with communities to enhance the existing community resources by leaving these special spaces alone, and working with communities to enhance the existing land? Particularly the downtown core? By adding mixed density housing on vacant lots, creating in-town ponds and waterways, up-grading existing buildings, building children’s adventure parks, establishing outdoor performance spaces, enhancing bike routes and walkways, creating buildings with green roofs and alternative energy sources? Doesn’t this sound more like community-minded development in 2021, than the master planned community which is likely to lead to the demise of the beaver ponds?

I think that Port Alberni mayor, council and the San Group can do much better than the industrial-looking complex proposed for the beaver pond area.

lease, let’s see community plans for the future that value existing unique areas, that are based on forward-looking environmental and community development knowledge that reflect forward thinking and work towards a more sustainable future for Port Alberni.

Valerie Harrison,

Port Alberni

developmentNaturePort Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Burde Street ponds could be Port Alberni’s nature park
Next story
OPINION: This Thanksgiving, let’s thank health-care workers

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Zary battles with Nick Marciano of the Cowichan Valley Capitals during a game in Duncan on Oct. 1, 2021. Zary has been named an alternate captain for the Bulldogs for the 2021-22 season. (KEVIN ROTHBAUER / BLACK PRESS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs name leadership team ahead of 2021-22 season

Leona Horvath, branch manager for RBC, and Nicole Sendey of the Coulson Group of Companies stand in front of the newly-decorated windows on Third Avenue with the cheque that will be delivered to the winning business. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Coulson Group offers window into Port Alberni non-profits

A small group of former workers, workers and family members of residents walk with placards protesting conditions at Fir Park Village on Wallace Street and Echo Village on 10th Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Port Alberni. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
Protesters hold second rally for senior care homes in Port Alberni

Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni to hold open house for quay to quay path