LETTER: Dog owners are still liable for their off-leash pets

The west side of Kitsuksis Dyke walkway, by Blair Park along Margaret Street in Port Alberni, in 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

To the Editor

To the Editor,

My four-legged pal and I were out on the Kitsuksis Dyke and city streets (on leash) over the past few weeks and have had one attack by dogs while walking the dyke path and one off a property in town, resulting in a puncture wound in my dog’s pad on one of its paws, as well as sore knees for myself.

I don’t think dog owners get that when their dog leaves their property they are liable for Fifi and Fido.

Not too many insurance policies will cover dog incidents, in fact, some insurance premiums will go up or they won’t re-insure you at all. So heads up.

In case of an incident in city limits you will pay out of pocket. The city has provided a beautiful fenced dog park for us and we have awesome trails in the woods. Let’s be kind to each other and leash up.

J. Richardson,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyDogsPort Alberni

