LETTER: Editorial on abandoned roosters was foul, says writer

To the Editor,

Re: Chickens dumped in bush mean fowl play for BC SPCA, Aug. 4, 2021

I take exception to your (mis)characterization of chickens as being “not cute and cuddly as dogs and cats.” It is this kind of negative stereotyping that lies at the root of the chicken-dumping problem.

As the director of a chicken sanctuary in the U.S., I can attest that chickens are wonderful companions, often as curious and affectionate as any dog or cat. Some of our rescued roosters will come when you call their name. Others will jump in your lap or ride on your shoulder if you let them. All of them were abandoned by their previous caretakers.

If people realized what great companions chickens make, they might be inclined to afford them a bit more respect. Viewing an animal as void of emotion or smarts makes it much easier to abandon them on the side of the road.

Because most urban areas in both Canada and the U.S. have banned roosters, finding a good home for an “oops” rooster is next to impossible. The only solution for someone with an unwanted rooster is to either move to a farm, or to simply adopt an adult hen-in-need instead of a batch of chicks. The “adopt don’t shop” principle applies to all animals, not just dogs and cats.

Ariana Huemer,

director,

Hen Harbor,

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Abandoned chickensAlberni ValleyFarming