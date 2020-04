It was extremely impressive and touching and brought tears to my eyes…

To the Editor,

Last Saturday at the end of my shift in the ER at 1900 hours (7 p.m.), the hospital staff was honoured by RCMP, firefighters and BC Ambulance Service (BCAS), full lights and sirens.

It was extremely impressive and touching and brought tears to my eyes.

I would like to thank RCMP, firefighters and BCAS for this and let them know we would not be able to do this without them.

They keep us safe and on our toes.

Hanneke Wielard, RN,

West Coast General Hospital

Emergency Dept.

CoronavirusIsland HealthPort Alberni