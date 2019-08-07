LETTER: Empathy is difficult in face of crime

To the Editor,

I would like to share my family’s experience with crime and very disturbing behaviour during our four years in Port Alberni.

We had purchased our home on 17th Avenue and had just moved in when we had a mechanical problem with our vehicle. While awaiting parts at the service repair shop our camper was broken into, a compartment door was destroyed and the main door was badly damaged. Three months later our truck was broken into while in our driveway.

Fast forward one year, a group home moved in right beside us, coincidentally with this needles and alcohol started showing up in the laneway, on the road and in the park. Yelling, screaming profanity on an almost daily basis became the norm, juveniles pounding on our door demanding rides etc. This behaviour was “ to be expected” I was told. Why this home is allowed right beside a public park too is beyond my understanding.

Since that time the truck has been broken into yet again while in front of our house. The side window was shattered to gain entry and the only thing taken was an USB stick containing music. We now have had to install lights at all four corners of our house and install a security system.

I feel totally unsafe in my own house. We are held hostage by the same people we supply, through our taxes, drop-in overdose prevention sites and a welfare system that tries to help these individuals that think so little of others’ property that they will shatter a window to steal a music stick.

My empathy is zero.

Paul Harraway,

Port Alberni