To the Editor,

I want to say thank you very much to the person who returned the bag of sand to the end of my driveway; my faith in humanity has been returned.

READ MORE: Resident sandbagged by thief

It isn’t the cost as much as it would have been the inconvenience of having to tote the 40-pound bag from the store and then deposit it. Many thanks again.

Sonja Drinkwater,

Port Alberni