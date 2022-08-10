LETTER: Family presents alternative to Sproat Lake name change

To the Editor,

Having read about the proposed name change of Sproat Lake and in the spirit of reconciliation, I’d like to comment.

Being part of a family who have enjoyed owned property on Sproat Lake for generations, I (we) would find it difficult to totally lose the Sproat name. Mr. Gilbert Malcolm Sproat was a contributing member of the Port Alberni community and I feel nothing in his history disparages his name.

READ: Name change pondered for Sproat Lake in spirit of reconciliation

I propose, as a gesture to all those who recognize any need for reconciliation with this name change, that any new signage (roads/maps etc.) include both the indigenous name and of Sproat Lake. After all isn’t this part of what reconciliation is all about; recognizing the past and the present together?

Bryce Ferguson,

Port Alberni

