Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Federal government must act boldly to get society off of fossil fuels

The federal government is in the midst of drafting its long-promised Just Transition legislation…

To the Editor,

The federal government is in the midst of drafting its long-promised Just Transition legislation.

I and thousands of others from coast to coast to coast have been calling for a Just Transition Act that reflects three principles: 1) guarantees a good, green, unionized job to anyone who wants one; 2) puts people first by supporting workers and communities through the transition to 100 percent renewable energy; and 3) is in line with climate science and ensures a rapid transition off fossil fuels.

Our communities, especially those most impacted by the climate crisis and the fossil fuel economy, deserve a government that’s going to show up for them in this time of uncertainty. We need a government that is serious about getting us on the path of climate stability, and to do that the government needs to legislate a big and bold Just Transition Act that leaves no one behind.

John Mayba,

Port Alberni

Previous story
To Have and Have Not: Alberta opens can of worms, but will B.C. bite?
Next story
LETTER: Are we witnessing Round 2 of Ross Perot’s infamous ‘giant sucking sound’ line?

Just Posted

Kayla Garcia walks her dogs daily at Dry Creek Park, and says she finds drug paraphernalia and other garbage in the park every day. She is concerned pop-up warming centres will add to the problem. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Warming centres cause some concern for neighbours in Port Alberni

Port Alberni writer Jacqueline Carmichael’s latest book is ‘Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918.’ (Photo courtesy Chris Hancock Donaldson)
Port Alberni author to read stories of forgotten men and women from the First World War

The suspect who was spotted on camera tagging the Port Posh Wash. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP looking for graffiti tagger

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up