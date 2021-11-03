LETTER: Federal government must act boldly to get society off of fossil fuels

To the Editor,

The federal government is in the midst of drafting its long-promised Just Transition legislation.

I and thousands of others from coast to coast to coast have been calling for a Just Transition Act that reflects three principles: 1) guarantees a good, green, unionized job to anyone who wants one; 2) puts people first by supporting workers and communities through the transition to 100 percent renewable energy; and 3) is in line with climate science and ensures a rapid transition off fossil fuels.

Our communities, especially those most impacted by the climate crisis and the fossil fuel economy, deserve a government that’s going to show up for them in this time of uncertainty. We need a government that is serious about getting us on the path of climate stability, and to do that the government needs to legislate a big and bold Just Transition Act that leaves no one behind.

John Mayba,

Port Alberni