LETTER: Fix poverty, problems at home; not pipeline

The Kinder Morgan pipeline cannot go through!

To the Editor,

Oil contributes less than seven percent to our Canadian GDP and the oilsands contribute 25 percent of Canada’s greenhouse gases.

The rest of the world is moving towards renewables and our government (which is not meeting any of its environmental reduction targets) wants to subsidize an American Oil giant with taxpayers’ money?

This money could be much better spent on healthcare, education, poverty and homelessness.

Sherry Lyons,

Port Alberni