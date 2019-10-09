LETTER: Former youth encourages present generation to keep protesting

To the Editor,

I’m a 70-year-old baby boomer and I don’t apologize for the present state of affairs, nor do I make any promises to change my behaviour. When I was in my 20s, I protested in the streets to fight pollution, corporate irresponsibility, social injustice, political tyranny, and the devastation of war. Fifty years later, I still protest against all these things and I will continue to do so.

No doubt, there are many of my generation who are responsible for these travesties, as there were in previous generations and, you can be sure, as there will be in the next.

It is dangerous and naive to use stereotypes to assess any generation or any group of people, whether white or black, rich or poor, young or old. We must all be judged individually and on our own merits (or lack of them).

I’m overjoyed to see young people rise up with the courage and moral fortitude needed to face the many challenges and issues of the times. I was worried that they, too, would succumb to selfishness, indifference, and moral cowardice. To all young people: seek patience, understanding, and wisdom. And never give up.

Mark Blackham,

Port Alberni