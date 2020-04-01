LETTER: Frontline workers deserve our thanks

To the Editor,

We are living in unpredictable and highly insecure times. I have taken for granted the freedom to shop for groceries, but now, at times, I am paralyzed by fear due to the overarching COVID-19 pandemic. And yet, I can feel reassured the highly professional, selfless Save-On-Foods management and staff will always provide excellent customer service.

Thank you to the grocery store’ heroic frontline workers for always going the extra mile!

R. Friel,

Port Alberni

Editor’s note: We don’t usually run thank you letters in our Letters to the Editor section (we have an advertising section for thanks). However, we are grateful for the efforts that all grocery stores and other essential businesses, workers and organizations are making to keep Port Alberni’s residents fed and safe, so we’ve made an exception.

Coronavirussave on foods