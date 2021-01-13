LETTER: Fuel spill at McLean Mill shouldn’t be blamed on Industrial Heritage Society

I read your editorial McLean Mill a complete train wreck…

To the Editor,

I read your editorial McLean Mill a complete train wreck (Alberni Valley News, Dec. 23, 2020). I was hesitant to read it as I am a member of the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society (WVIIHS), but I did.

It was a very good opinion piece, as many people in our community want to place blame for the oil spill on our society.

It is my understanding that currently the city and our society do not have an agreement for McLean Mill or the Alberni Pacific Railway (APR), but we continue to volunteer our time at McLean Mill and the Roundhouse as well as at the Industrial Heritage Centre on Ninth Avenue.

I was also hesitant to view the City of Port Alberni council meeting of Dec. 14, but I did. I was taken aback by the comments of city councillors and mayor, and for this reason I wanted to let you know that I appreciate your editorial.

Leslie Walerius,

Port Alberni

McLean MillPort Alberni

