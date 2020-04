I know that the price of gas is not the biggest concern at this time…

To the Editor,

I know that the price of gas is not the biggest concern at this time due to the virus problem, BUT: Petro Can in Calgary 62.9 cents per litre; Petro Can Port Alberni $109.9 a litre.

If a store here in town was charging $20 for a $10 package of toilet paper they would probably be investigated and charged.

I dont mind paying a fair price but we are getting ripped off again and again.

Wayne Perry,

Port Alberni

CoronavirusGas pricesGasoline pricesvancouverisland