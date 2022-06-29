Email aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com to submit letters to the editor

LETTER: Grateful patient says West Coast General Hospital staff are the best

To the Editor,

Usually I’m known as just a dumb old logger. A couple of months ago I had a stroke, at home, in my living room, where I fell face first into a potbelly stove—which made my nose even bigger than it was!

So, I ended up in West Coast General Hospital, which is a place we should be proud of. The reason that I am writing this letter is to express my appreciation for all of the people involved who make this place run so efficiently, especially the doctors and nurses who are the best of all.

Wayne Crowley,

Port Alberni

