Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Heat wave should be high priority for local governments

Last year, more than 600 people died in our province from hot weather conditions…

To the Editor,

How seriously does our region take heat stroke and deaths due to high heat conditions?

Last year, more than 600 people died in our province from hot weather conditions.

We have had very high heat conditions this week. In fact, as usual, we were one of the hot spots on Vancouver Island last week and yet Environment Canada did not issue heat warnings for Port Alberni on those three days, but did issue heat warnings for Nanaimo, Comox and other much cooler areas of Vancouver Island. Why is that? Does that make sense to you, in a community of mostly retired and low income people?

We pay hundreds of thousands in property taxes to the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District for emergency planning, but there is nothing on their website about cooling centres or assistance for the elderly living in homes without air conditioners or even a fan to keep cool in the deadly heat we are, and have been, experiencing. Are high heat and heat stroke not emergencies?

Couldn’t the ACRD have portable fans that could be loaned to the elderly who don’t have one, can’t find one, can’t afford one or aren’t mobile or healthy enough to leave their home on these hot days, now becoming our new normal?

The ACRD website doesn’t even have information of cooling centres in our area, or assistance to those without the mobility to get there.

Thomas Gowan,

Beaver Creek

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Port Alberni visitor appreciates museum art show
Next story
LETTER: Museum exhibit makes an impression on writer

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Savard brothers win Stableford event

Mary Clare Massicotte, the coordinator for the Port Alberni Community Action Team, ties a purple ribbon around a sign post outside of Port Alberni City Hall to mark International Overdose Awareness Day in 2021. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Solutions sought for toxic drug crisis in Port Alberni

Several Meals on Wheels delivery drivers collect extra meals for their clients on Monday, March 16, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Gov’t policy change threatens gaming grant for Port Alberni’s Meals on Wheels program

Jaedyn Waldriff, age eight, proudly holds her catch. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)
Young anglers make big catches at Port Alberni bullhead derby

Pop-up banner image