Cod drying on the fish flakes at Cape Random (re-created film site for Random Passage). PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA

LETTER: Heritage, culture are assets for Port Alberni’s future

Revitalization may be an issue for upcoming election, says writer

To the Editor,

I am writing from Newfoundland, where we are encountering the booming industries of heritage and culture at every turn.

From the restored fishing village of Trinity Bay to the site of the filming of the TV series Random Passage, to the full scale seaworthy replica of John Cabot’s ship of discovery The Matthew in Bonavista, to the Sealing Interpretive Centre in Elliston, it’s evident that tourism can play a vital role in building a new economy.

This makes me wonder if heritage and culture, specifically the revitalizing of McLean Mill, the steam train and the rest of our industrial heritage and museum, will be an issue in our coming election. These treasures, along with the natural beauty of our Valley, are some of our greatest assets for the future.

We already have over a million visitors passing through our community every year. One of the questions we need to ask in the coming election is: who will lead us in making the most of our heritage, cultural and outdoor resources?

John Mayba,

Port Alberni

