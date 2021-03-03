LETTER: Hope is found

To the Editor,
To those who are feeling like they have lost all HOPE, please know that it has been found and I am holding onto it for all in my pocket.
Keep fighting.
Raegan Elford,
Victoria, B.C.
Keep fighting…
