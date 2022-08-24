t

LETTER: Horne Lake Connector is history

The government will continue to support the use of Highway 4

To the Editor,

Re: Rails over quay to quay trails, Letters, Aug. 17, 2022.

Letter writer T. St. Jacques says she cannot understand what the hold up is recognizing why the provincial government does not take a stand in connecting Port Alberni via the Horne Lake Road to Highway 19.

Very simple. The provincial government did a study on the Horne Lake Road connector. The report concluded as per cost analysis on the Horne Lake Connector, the government will continue to support the use of Highway 4 as a safe and reliable corridor between Port Alberni and Highway 19.

Talk of the Horne Lake connector road is history.

Joe Sawchuk,

Duncan, B.C.

Port Alberni

