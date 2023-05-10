Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Instead of adding MLAs, why not decrease number of ridings and see what happens?

To the Editor

To the Editor,

I see the inflation problem has hit our provincial government: six additional MLAs (with additional staff, offices, etc) will be added to the payroll. It is noted government (provincial and federal) policies, laws, etc. are determined by relatively few members of each of the parties involved. Adding six or 16 will not change the final product.

The Pony Express retired a few years back. Today MLAs have many ways to communicate/interact almost instantly with voters. It follows that larger ridings would not suffer from lack of representation.

So how about we decrease the total number of ridings by 10? Review the results in four or six years, we may be able to downsize even more.

MW Nesbitt,

Port Alberni

