LETTER: Irony of ‘buy local’ program with outside websites not lost on writer

To the Editor,

I read the story “City, chamber of commerce offer ‘shop local’ site” by reporter Elena Rardon.

What a disappointment this program is.

The City of Port Alberni’s economic development department has $140,000 of taxpayer dollars they’ve decided to put towards supporting small businesses trying to recover from the pandemic. As a property taxpayer, I can support that.

What I cannot support, is the idea that the website work had to be done by a company from out of the city. Local businesses of every type should be supported in the initiative they announced.

I’d like to see greater accountability and clarity in the reporting of where the money is going in this venture.

Cliff Sieben,

Port Alberni

