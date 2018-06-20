LETTER: Is FPTP really democratic dictatorship?

To the Editor,

Tom Fletcher’s column (BC Views, June 13/18), suggests the belief that the NDP has bastardized the referendum question on proportional representation to ensure failure. He may be right. He then reverts to slamming proportional representation with a deluge of mistruths, scare tactics, exaggeration, and ignorance all enmeshed with snippets of truth.

The thrust to preserve the essence of power without majority support, the first past the post system, has become “manic”, not just with the Liberals but possibly also with the NDP.

Under antiquated FPTP voting system, don’t we have what might be called “democratic dictatorship”?

T. Lyman Jardin,

Port Alberni