LETTER: Kinder Morgan debate doesn’t mention all the facts

It’s conspicuous how there’s no mention of creating actual long-term employment…

To the Editor,

Re: “Kinder Morgan Protest Planned,” March 21

With all the jingoism over Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion creating jobs—and almost all of it temporary work—it’s conspicuous how there’s no mention of creating actual long-term employment by processing enough of our own crude to, at the very least, supply the expensive gas-consumption requirements of Canadians, instead of exporting the bulk raw resource then importing the finished product. (And a similar question could be asked in regards to our raw-log softwood exports abroad.)

After thirty years of consuming mainstream news media, I’ve yet to come across a seriously thorough discussion on why our national and provincial governments consistently refuse to alter this practice, which undoubtedly is most profitable for the Texas-based oil company. And I’m not talking about open and closed on the same sole day, with the topic discussion parameters constrained to the point that the outcome seemed predetermined.

If the Americans can extract and process their own oil—as well as our crude and logs—then we should be equally as patriotic: thus Canada First, even if it means paying slightly higher for Canadian wages than those in the U.S.

Frank Sterle Jr.,

White Rock

Previous story
LETTER: Health professionals give new lease on life

Just Posted

Port Alberni six-year-old boy’s death being treated as suspicious

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

Last chance to register for Alberni’s Days with the Arts tour

The deadline for the gallery/studio tour is March 31

Alberni athletes seeing success in field lacrosse

Six Port Alberni lacrosse players competed in BC provincials

Hop into Easter in the Alberni Valley

Plenty of opportunities for Easter fun this weekend

Council votes for 2.1 percent pay raise

Sauvé sole dissenter in decision that includes non-union staff

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday

NHL prospect fined $34,000 after punching B.C. man in face

Ryan Olsen of Delta was found to have knocked Liam Griffin unconscious outside a house party

Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

Abbotsford woman found note glued inside nut purchased in Langley

Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

Overdoses have been particularly bad in B.C.

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Trump’s early morning tweets: gun laws and North Korea

Trump says Second Amendment won’t be repealed and there is a good chance North Korean leader will do ‘what is right’

Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show

Most Read