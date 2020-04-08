LETTER: Kindness from others made letter writer’s day

To the Editor,

Greetings from Lugrin Road. With all the scary, sad and mysterious things going on in the world, I am grateful for the people who assist me on a daily basis. People such as the bus drivers who get me here and there with a smile, the clerks, cashiers and delivery people who bring my groceries, to the practitioners at the hospital who are always so kind, to all the staff at shops who continue to stay open.

This is a scary time and they are still there for us, always with a smile.

Patricia Lee,

Port Alberni

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District