letter

LETTER: Knowledge is power when dealing with pandemic

There is no need to know who has unfortunately contracted the virus…

To the Editor,

I was relieved to read the Alberni Valley News editorial “Communities have a right to know when Covid-19 arrives.” (Opinion, March 25). Thank you, I agree!

There is no need to know who has unfortunately contracted the virus but we do need to be kept abreast of how many cases are in our community and where we fit in the curve.

As careful and cautious as I can be, I probably will not have not gone on an “essential” errand if I knew there were actually active cases in the Valley. Not just “hearsay”.

Shary Stevens

Port Alberni

CoronavirusIsland HealthPort AlberniVancouver Island Health Authority

