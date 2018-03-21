LETTER: Kudos to our Alberni Valley Bulldogs

To the Editor,

Kudos to our Bulldogs.

Thanks to our team for giving us such a great season! Things didn’t start off too well, but you persevered and ended up pushing the Grizzlies to the wall in an exciting first round of the playoffs. It’s too bad so many of our players were injured during the playoffs. Our team was focused on playing to win. Way to go guys!

We’ll miss the 20-year-olds that are moving on to college or other teams—good luck in whichever road you take. Hopefully the younger players will be back next year to carry on where you left off.

Thanks to the bench staff—Matt, Jeff, Rick, Scott and Jamie. You gave us an exciting year. Special thanks to Tali—what a great job you’ve done this past year. The attendance was up due to you and your hard work. Maybe next season we’ll have some sell-outs.

A special thank you to the volunteers in the office and in the lobby. All of you keep things running smoothly. One last thank you to Todd for the between-periods entertainment.

See you all next year.

Hilda Stern,

Port Alberni