LETTER: Letter-writer grateful for kindness on Bamfield logging road

I want to take a moment to thank all the workers on the Port Alberni / Bamfield road…

To the Editor,

I want to take a moment to thank all the workers on the Port Alberni / Bamfield road.

On June 6, 2019 for the first time in my life, I had to drive the road back from Bamfield to Port Alberni en route to the mainland after dropping my husband and kids for a five-day hike.

In doing so, many logging trucks and many worker trucks passed me. Many of them giving me a thumbs up or a friendly wave which to me was a sign of recognizing that they have my back should something go wrong.

Now don’t get me wrong, I was quite prepared with my own survival kit packed. Blanket, snacks, water, headlamp, walking shoes, whistle, compass and a few other items in my bag of tricks—just in case.

The week before my journey I was taught to change a tire! Good to know this skill anyway in life and not to wait until you’re in your fifties.

My son also set me up with a check-in point once I reach Port Alberni, which I did because I was “warned” that if I don’t, at a certain pre-arranged time, these guys will start heading out to come look for me to ensure nothing went wrong.

So I did. I checked in with Mike and Amy and want to thank them too for their willingness and unselfish sacrifice to be ready in case they had to head out in search of me.

The road is well kept/scraped and if I have to do it again, I will.

L. Britz,

Maple Ridge, B.C.

