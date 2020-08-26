LETTER: Liberal gov’t full of smoke and mirrors these days

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@albernivalleynews.com.

To the Editor,

On Aug. 18, 2020 Canadians instinctively knew their federal government considered itself in peril, as that’s when prorogation has always been used by previous Liberal and Conservative regimes. Parliament will not resume until a speech is delivered from a quaint Ottawa throne by our beleaguered Governor-General on Sept. 23.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, parliamentary Question Period sessions have been few and far between, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau often unavailable or unwilling to answer anything. The current controversy concerns the WE Charity, which mushroomed into a great self-destructive force for the Liberal government. Prorogation has abruptly terminated parliamentary committees probing that controversy, where more proof became public of deceitful dealings reaching into the top echelons of government.

The day before prorogation, Finance Minister Bill Morneau quit cabinet and his parliamentary seat; just after the PM stressed he had complete confidence in his right-hand man. No surprise that his replacement was the PM’s right-hand woman, Chrystia Freeland. Her new posting brought comments and accolades from observers who can see no further than the tip of their noses, even before they put on a COVID mask!

The newly promoted one made quite predictable and self-congratulatory statements about that imaginary glass ceiling. No mention that Canada has already had a female Prime Minister in the form of Kim Campbell, for at least five minutes in 1993.

Some sycophants were expected to question how to pronounce Ms. Freeland’s first name, and should our newest saviour be addressed as “Christ-ia” ? They were sadly unable to see through the shambolic smoke and mirrors game being played in Ottawa, even suggesting that the PM should resign and allow the new saviour to run the country.

Bernie Smith,

Parksville