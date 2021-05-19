LETTER: Longtime donor at Ty Watson House Hospice questions staff firing

My last time at Ty Watson as a family member of the dying was terribly traumatic…

(FILE PHOTO)

To the Editor,

Re: Hospice staff quit, April 28, Alberni Valley News.

My Dad, in a stubborn rebuttal to his “few weeks” life expectancy, was a 13-month resident of Ty Watson House hospice. During that time, I managed on three occasions to visit from my home overseas. These times with my Dad made me love Ty Watson as a respite, a spot where Dad and I could play games, hang out, chat, laugh, and maybe secretly sneak a shared lager.

My last time at Ty Watson as a family member of the dying was terribly traumatic. My own family had finally arranged to move back to Canada but while we were on the long flight home my Dad had a stroke. Within an hour of landing, and still in a fog of shock, I was sitting on the couch in the Ty Watson living room where those beautiful, compassionate nurses and a huge slew of volunteers had been waiting just to help me. While fighting to control their own tears, they carefully and compassionately explained that I needed to be prepared for Dad’s condition, which wasn’t at all good. My Dad died an hour later.

Those exceptional people serve their dying residents first—for sure—but don’t for one moment think they aren’t serving the hurting, hollowed-out and bereft that are desperately trying to cope too.

Since Dad’s death, my family has made substantial donations to the house in absolute and unbridled gratitude.

But now, after the hospice society’s recent display of—what? Misguided cost cutting? Short-sightedness? Ageism?—I feel like I need to be convinced why my contributions towards this charitable organization should continue.

The board of directors devastated that incredible place by firing a long-term, well-loved staff member, which had the serious ripple effect of a phalanx of staff and volunteers leaving in protest.

As a substantial supporter of Ty Watson, please explain why my family’s support should continue, considering the board’s actions that have affected the residents, staff and volunteers who gave their all?

Full disclosure: I am related, through marriage, to the employee who was terminated but in no way has that influenced my decision to donate to Ty Watson, my questions surrounding the actions of the board nor my decision to write this letter. This is all about my Dad, the memory of him, and my deep care and respect for the house personnel and the way they served the dying in their care. 

K. McKernan,

Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C.

HealthcarePort Alberni

Previous story
OPINION: B.C.’s tourism and hospitality sector desperately needs a restart plan
Next story
EDITORIAL: Obey the Cone Zone; give highway workers a brake

Just Posted

A painting by Port Alberni artist Robert Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist exhibits paintings for the month of May

Next exhibit will feature five female artists

Students at John Howitt Elementary School in Port Alberni gathered on Thursday, May 13 to launch their rockets, built entirely from recycled materials. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students in Port Albern launch for the stars

John Howitt Rocketeers program teaches students about science, engineering

Joseph A. Dandurand is a Kwantlen First Nation writer. (Langley Advance Times File Photo)
Indigenous poet and NYT bestseller to read at Electric Mermaid

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing takes place online via Zoom on Friday, May 21

The line of Stephen Castagna, Brandon Buhr and Josh Van Unen became one of the most dominant lines in the BCHL during the 2020-21 pod season. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate successful 2020-21 season

Bulldogs ended the BCHL season with a second-place finish in the Island Division pod

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill exclusion application now in ALC’s hands

Decision on whether to remove national historic site from ALR ‘could take months’

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Police emergency response team members outside a house on Marisa Street in the early-morning hours Wednesday, May 19. (Photo submitted)
Emergency response team called, tear gas used during mental-health crisis in Nanaimo

Incident happened overnight Wednesday, May 19

North Coast Trail Ale. (Submitted photo)
Interest in Vancouver Island’s wild north coast continuing to brew

Growing interest in Cape Scott and the North Coast Trail can be washed down with new craft beer

Tofino plans to launch a pay-parking system around its public beaches, including this lot at Chesterman Beach. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Tofino set to charge for parking at public beaches

Fees will be charged at roughly 10 locations including Chesterman Beach

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Plans to restore the ecology of Sidney Island include the eradication of fallow deer first introduced in the early 1900s. (Parks Canada/Submitted)
Parks Canada wants to eradicate invasive deer on small island near Victoria

Proposal to shoot about 400-500 fallow deer part of a larger plan to restore local ecology

The owner of this townhome was awakened by a large crashing sound in Qualicum Beach on May 18. (Michael Briones photo)
Large tree crashes down on home in Qualicum Beach

Owner shaken but still counting his blessings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read