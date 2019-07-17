LETTER: Mainstage was fabulous, and so was the City of Port Alberni

To the Editor,

I have just returned from Theatre BC’s MainStage Festival in your city of Port Alberni. I want to extend my sincere thank you to the city, the sponsors, Portal Players (the host group), the volunteers and the organizing committee.

What a welcoming community! Everywhere I went, I was met with welcoming smiles and friendliness.

The local Theatre BC committee did a great job of setting everything up, but it’s the beauty and warmth of Port Alberni that made this event wonderful and memorable. Thank you, Port Alberni—I’ll be back.

Merry Hallsor,

Victoria, B.C.