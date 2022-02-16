LETTER: Marin Mars an expensive city investment

I appreciate that city expenses must be a priority…

Letter to the editor

To the Editor,

RE: Sale of Hawaii Mars presents an opportunity, Letters, Jan. 19

I read with interest the letter to the editor from Wayne Heibert regarding the Martin Mars.

We lived in Port Alberni for 40 years, then moved. During our wonderful time there, we had the privilege of touring the Mars. This an experience we will never forget.

I appreciate that city expenses must be a priority. In my opinion, this could be an attraction to Port Alberni. But future maintenance could be a problem, unless the city can partner with other identities.

Tom Wolanski,

Chilliwack

Port Alberni

