LETTER: Messages are getting mixed up over climate change

Climate change concerns were likely hurt over the long term by the image of the aging polar bear…

To the Editor,

Climate change concerns were likely hurt over the long term by the image of the aging polar bear trending earlier this month as evidence of the imminent disaster awaiting nature due to human carelessness.

Yes, the bear is obviously suffering but being a dying polar bear may simply mean that it hasn’t enough natural predators to die in any other way than starvation. The picture was taken in August—hence a natural absence of ice to enhance the message.

Apparently the image is the work of Sea Legacy, an organization focused on “public and policy support for sustainable ocean solutions”. Well and good.

But history continues to demonstrate that such tactics ‘for the greater good’ have not stood the test of time.

Gail Vincent,

Port Alberni

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on housing, child care
LETTER: Upgrade to Highway 4 'long overdue'

