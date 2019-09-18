LETTER: MIKA lunch a good learning experience

We often forget how financial costs related to medical treatments can be onerous…

To the Editor,

Re: A welcomed “Mid Island Kidney Association” (MIKA) raffle at the Westwind Pub, Aug. 24.

It was enlightening to learn about the exceptional work that the organizers and members of the MIKA association provide for patients and families living with renal failure.

We often forget how financial costs related to medical treatments can be onerous for individuals and their families. Thank you to the MIKA members and the Westwind pub for a delicious, educational and fun-filled lunch.

R. Friel,

Port Alberni