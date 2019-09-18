LETTER: MIKA lunch a good learning experience

We often forget how financial costs related to medical treatments can be onerous…

To the Editor,

Re: A welcomed “Mid Island Kidney Association” (MIKA) raffle at the Westwind Pub, Aug. 24.

It was enlightening to learn about the exceptional work that the organizers and members of the MIKA association provide for patients and families living with renal failure.

We often forget how financial costs related to medical treatments can be onerous for individuals and their families. Thank you to the MIKA members and the Westwind pub for a delicious, educational and fun-filled lunch.

R. Friel,

Port Alberni

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding
Next story
LETTER: Removal of racist covenant doesn’t rewrite history, says homeowner

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: Alberni Chamber of Commerce to host women in business forum

Jowsey’s partners with WCGH Foundation for fundraiser

ARTS AROUND: Colourful fundraiser headed to the Alberni Valley

Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music

Tour de Rock arrives in Port Alberni Sept. 27

Beer and burger fundraiser at Boston Pizza on Monday, Sept. 23

Alberni teen band Stranger Than Fiction to open for Said the Whale

Stranger Than Fiction will open on Sept. 26 in Nanaimo and Sept. 27 in Campbell River

Comedy show in Port Alberni raises funds for local charity

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be at the Rainbow Room on Sept. 19

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

B.C. Ferries wants input on concepts for a Horseshoe Bay terminal re-design

Ferry corporation accepting public feedback until Oct. 13

Man who crushed Nanaimo RCMP cars with stolen truck gets more jail time

Majore Jackson, 34, sentenced to two more years in jail in provincial court in Nanaimo

Most Read