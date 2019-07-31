LETTER: Mother concerned about crosswalk safety on busy Alberni street

To the Editor,

My kids were within inches close to getting hit by a 2018 GMC SUV at the crosswalk on the corner of Argyle and Eighth Avenue on Thursday, July 11 at 4:15 p.m. They were crossing Argyle Street. Police have been notified with a licence plate.

This is not the first time this has happened here. I’m afraid for my kids and other kids in this community. Just last year a little girl was so scared to cross on the corner here she sat and cried until someone went to help her. This is such a big problem, it’s not something I like to see ignored.

Miranda Swanson,

Port Alberni