LETTER: Museum exhibit makes an impression on writer

To the Editor,

My wife and I just attended the art exhibit at the Alberni Valley Museum entitled “Emergence.” We found it intriguing to view all the original, engaging ways that the theme of “emergence” was explored by the artists. We were very impressed with the excellent calibre of the art work, as well as the variety and number of pieces in the exhibit.

We came away with a sense of joy and deep satisfaction that we have so many talented artists in our community and on the Island. Our thanks to the organizing committee. We plan to return to see it again before the show ends on September 3.

John Mayba,

Port Alberni

