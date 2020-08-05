Email editor@albernivalleynews.com

LETTER: No good reason to let cats roam

Once you let your cat out, they may bring home fleas or disease…

To the Editor,

Most of the previously written letters written about roaming cats seem to put the blame on them for their “come and go as they please” activities. Some are sympathetic, while others are not.

I checked Google to see when domestic cats first started showing up. Ancient Egyptians may have first domesticated cats as early as 4,000 years ago, but it may have been earlier. This shows that cats have been roaming around for a long time. Certainly there were no rules for this kind of activity then, and today nothing has changed. Progress has moved nowhere!

If cat owners would think twice about letting their cats roam before opening the door, not caring about where they go or whose property they decide to make a mess on, things would be different. Once you let your cat out, they may bring home fleas or disease, get into cat fights, get injured, get into an accident, get poisoned, get stolen or simply wonder off and get lost. Some may fall victim to leg hold traps.

Lastly, there is the issue if your cat is not spayed—resulting in a litter of kittens. So all in all, there is no positive reason for letting your cat roam. If you feel that you can’t take the time to look after your cat, you can volunteer at our local SPCA shelter.

Port Alberni’s city council should be looking into changing the rules for roaming cats and be more vigilant on the issue of dogs on the loose. Homeowners are tired of cleaning up after cats and dogs that wonder onto their property.

Linda Lubiner,

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Cats and their behaviour are misunderstood

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Exploring nature with summer art camps

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is hosting summer art camps for children

Sproat Lake volunteer retires at 94 years old

Joe Van Bergen was a volunteer member on the Advisory Planning Committee for the ACRD for 20 years

Khalsa Aid Canada helps Port Alberni family after house fire

Family of four has been staying at Redford Motel since July 25

Port Alberni firefighters raise $500 for Burn Camp

To date, Port Alberni has raised $13,000 for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund

Port Alberni residents fighting with BC Ferries

Medically assured loading aboard ferries welcomed by Islanders

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

B.C. scientist, 63, protests in trees set to be removed for Trans Mountain pipeline

Tim Takaro is reaching new heights as he tries to stall the pipeline expansion project in New Westminster

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Dinosaurs revived for animatronic auction in Langley

More than 500 robot dinosaurs, fossils, and exhibition gear are going on the block Aug. 6

B.C. paramedics responded to a record-breaking 2,700 overdose calls in July

Province pledges $10.5 million for expansion of overdose prevention response

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Earlier in July both Pfizer and Moderna reported positive results from smaller trials

Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

J.T. Miller leads Vancouver with goal and an assist

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by load of lumber hanging from truck on B.C. highway

A man is in hospital with broken ribs, punctured lung and a broken clavicle and scapula

Most Read