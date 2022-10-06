Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: No love for drag racing from this community member

Port Alberni should concentrate on environmental effects, says letter writer

To the Editor,

About drag racing. With this galloping climate change we are experiencing, I feel that any sport that guzzles fossil fuels in the name of entertainment should cease worldwide, immediately.

Tom Richardson,

Port Alberni

auto racingPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Burde Street development a concern for Port Alberni residents

Just Posted

Cody Gus, 91, walks across the Orange Bridge near Port Alberni with daughter Gloria Fred and relative Louise Martin on National Truth and Reconciliation Day—a very different experience from the nine years he spent at residential school in Port Alberni and Ahousaht. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
More than 1,000 walk for National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Port Alberni

A panel of City of Port Alberni mayoral and council candidates take up the stage at Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Students in the Social Justice 12 class arranged an all-candidates meeting for students and members of the public. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Students at ADSS ask hard-hitting questions in all-candidates meeting

Letters to the editor
LETTER: Burde Street development a concern for Port Alberni residents

Students in the Alberni Valley will benefit from $800,000 in provincial funding. NEWS FILE PHOTO
ELECTION 2022: School District 70 trustees introduce themselves to voters

Pop-up banner image