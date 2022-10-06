LETTER: No love for drag racing from this community member

To the Editor,
About drag racing. With this galloping climate change we are experiencing, I feel that any sport that guzzles fossil fuels in the name of entertainment should cease worldwide, immediately.
Tom Richardson,
Port Alberni
Port Alberni should concentrate on environmental effects, says letter writer
