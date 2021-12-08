LETTER: Not the right time to fund a new walkway

These “feel good,” “wouldn’t it be nice” projects across the province should all be cancelled…

To the Editor,

With the devastating damage to both public and private properties from the recent floods and wildfires in British Columbia, I believe it would be incumbent upon the City of Port Alberni mayor and council, and all other cities and towns in B.C., to withdraw their applications for grant monies from senior levels of government for funding for projects such as the Quay to Quay path.

Municipal governments across B.C., as well as the provincial and federal governments are facing unknown costs into billions of dollars to repair public infrastructure and assist private homeowners trying to rebuild their homes and businesses. Funding in any way of projects such as the proposed pathway Port Alberni is ludicrous at this time.

These “feel good,” “wouldn’t it be nice” projects across the province should all be cancelled or at least be put on hold indefinitely and taxpayer dollars used for the greater good.

Don Abernethy,

Port Alberni

