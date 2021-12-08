Email editor@mi-reporter.com

LETTER: Not the right time to fund a new walkway

These “feel good,” “wouldn’t it be nice” projects across the province should all be cancelled…

To the Editor,

With the devastating damage to both public and private properties from the recent floods and wildfires in British Columbia, I believe it would be incumbent upon the City of Port Alberni mayor and council, and all other cities and towns in B.C., to withdraw their applications for grant monies from senior levels of government for funding for projects such as the Quay to Quay path.

Municipal governments across B.C., as well as the provincial and federal governments are facing unknown costs into billions of dollars to repair public infrastructure and assist private homeowners trying to rebuild their homes and businesses. Funding in any way of projects such as the proposed pathway Port Alberni is ludicrous at this time.

These “feel good,” “wouldn’t it be nice” projects across the province should all be cancelled or at least be put on hold indefinitely and taxpayer dollars used for the greater good.

Don Abernethy,

Port Alberni

Port Alberni

Previous story
Water, water everywhere, and a tough choice about what to do with it all
Next story
LETTER: Remembering those lost to climate emergencies

Just Posted

The Sunshine Club Quilters present 75 placemats to Janet Deakin (far left), Meals on Wheels coordinator. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Sunshine Club Quilters eager to resume relationship with Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni

The Portview Landing apartment complex on Burde Street has contributed to the City of Port Alberni’s stock of rental housing. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Rent bank offers services in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

The PAACL train in the Port Alberni Association for Community Living window features local “riders”. Come to the Coulson building on Third Avenue Dec. 10 to see the Trees of Hope in the windows and vote on your favourite entry. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
RBC, Coulson Group celebrate season with Trees of Hope Dec. 10

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
Huu-ay-aht First Nations make decision on old growth deferral