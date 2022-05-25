Letter to the Editor

LETTER: ‘Older’ worker from Port Alberni grateful for mature workers’ training program

I want to commend INEO’s AMPED program…

To the Editor,

I want to commend INEO’s AMPED (Assisting Mature Persons with Employment Development) program, which helps older workers retrain for and/or find new career opportunities.

In the summer of 2021 the AMPED program helped me gain access to the resources needed to realize the new career I’d chosen, and by early 2022 I was working in it full time, and excelling.

If you’re willing to put in the effort, INEO should be able to help you move forward; “old dogs” can learn new tricks with some help.

David Randall,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyEmployment

