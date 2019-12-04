LETTER: Open-minded comments over religion in schools are appreciated

To The Editor,

It was refreshing to read the thoughtful, open minded comments of Mark Blackham and Colin Frazer, in response to the letter “No place for religion” by Robert Rock from Mission.

I am puzzled as to why the AV News chose to publish Mr. Rock’s letter in the first place. We have no need to import intolerance from the Mainland.

Alexander Miller,

Port Alberni

Editor’s note: We welcome Letters to the Editor written on myriad subjects. We have a worldwide online readership and don’t limit writers to within the borders of the Alberni Valley.