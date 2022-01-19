letter

LETTER: Organics container is a smelly problem

To the Editor,

Could someone please tell me how and where to clean my organics container?

It gets so bad that it actually stinks, and I cannot for the life of me figure out where to wash it out without attracting rats or rodents to the neighborhood. The paper bags break and the loose food is all over the bottom and sides of the bin.

Does the city have any answers to this particular question? Plastic garbage bags are not permitted, but every time I open the bin to discard an item, it lets off a terrible smell.

Did anyone think of an answer to this while bringing so many organics disposal containers to Port Alberni? We need to have a way of cleaning them out.

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni

