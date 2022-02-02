LETTER: Organics containers a challenge for seniors in Port Alberni

Those organics bins? The stink is only part of the problem…

Letter to the editor

To the Editor,

RE: New organics container is a smelly problem, Letters, Jan. 19

I’ve never written to a newspaper in the past, but after reading Mr. Noble’s letter I feel compelled to “put my two cents’ worth” in.

Those organics bins? The stink is only part of the problem. Am I the only Port Alberni resident who, in the hot weather, finds the interior of the bin covered in maggots? I spray it with bleach but it only kills on contact so the ones incubating in the bottom of the bin remain unaffected.

And what’s with the giant bins? Who needs 240 litres, especially when you can empty it every week? I can manage the blue bin because paper and plastic is fairly light. Two-thirds full and I can still get it to the curb, but to fill the green bin even halfway makes it almost impossible for a senior with strength and balance issues to haul it away.

And I don’t want to take it out unless there’s enough in it to make it worth the effort, hence the critters. Every time it’s back, I have to wash it out with a bucket of hot, soapy water.

We have a really large senior population in Port Alberni that the powers-that-be obviously did not consider.

Many older people want to remain in their homes independently. I do, but it’s the “little” things like this that make it really, really difficult.

Lynn Pearn,

Port Alberni

Port Alberni

Previous story
FRASER INSTITUTE: 60% of Grade 10 students in B.C. not proficient in math
Next story
EDITORIAL: Labour shortages taking a toll

Just Posted

Elliot Drew has re-joined the Alberni Valley News team. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Elliot Drew returns to the Alberni Valley News team

Gary Bender from Bailey Electric secures two art banners on lampposts on Argyle Street on May 20, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s banner painting program returns in ‘paint at home’ format

The Port Alberni Rotary Club walked for the Coldest Night of the Year in 2021. The group is signed up to walk again in 2022. (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Coldest Night of the Year aims to bring people in from the cold in Port Alberni

The San Group celebrates a new partnership with Seaton Forest Products on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
San Group turns waste wood into value-added products with new partnership