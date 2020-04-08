LETTER: Our city needs a litter facelift

Why is it some of the people in Port Alberni live like slobs?

To the Editor,

Why is it some of the people in Port Alberni live like slobs? I have travelled through northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, all very clean places. Ours is a dump compared to theirs.

Some people who live here in town and out in the country live like slobs, but we do nothing about them: some have six or eight cars in their yards or outdated junk all over the place.

We have bylaw officers who are competent and able, but get no support to put people in their place to clean up their dumps. Tourists who come into our town are not impressed.

Why don’t we pass some laws all of us would support? We have noisy car and motorcycle mufflers and nothing gets done about them. Some of these drivers go up Burde Street 60 to 80 kilometres per hour with no fines. We need to kick our judges to upgrade the law, if we can.

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni

