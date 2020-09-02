LETTER: Our country is morally bankrupt

We have a country which has all the resources that we could use…

To the Editor,

We have a country which has all the resources that we could use, resources to make things we could use and not ship them out to make money for corporate capitalistic gangsters who are not even Canadian. No foreign entity should own and control our land and businesses.

We should adapt to a system which works, like the Mennonites, Hutterites and the Amish, which are self-sufficient. They teach useful trades, like farmers, carpenters, welders, doctors or house builders among many other useful trades. No lawyers or political leaders, which are as useless as anything one can imagine. Maybe our next generation might be able to live and enjoy a life which is impossible today the way it is set up.

We are morally bankrupt and do not let our families exist. Women should be able to raise their children, not our government or child care. Women are the most important part in raising kids and teaching them lessons, as well as their fathers. When will we wake up and forget money, and have a human social life?

Peter Rueschmann,

Port Alberni