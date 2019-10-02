LETTER: People—not politicians—lead the change

Millions of people put that hopelessness aside and demanded action…

To the Editor,

I feel compelled to write to you today and express hope in what all too often seems like a hopeless time. As we watch our salmon struggle to reach their spawning grounds or our weather behaving in unprecedented and increasingly destructive ways, so much of this weighs down upon us. Not only as a world and society, but even right here in our small town, it can all feel overwhelming.

Yet, on Friday, September 20, and then again on the 27th, millions of people in nearly every country and continent on the planet took to the streets to put that hopelessness aside and demand action. It is not possible for one person to do enough to make the changes that are needed, but society, through concerted effort from all sectors of civil society and government, can.

There have never been demonstrations of this size across the entire world for a single issue that affects us all on this earth. Children, adults, working people and business owners all participated.

Some will claim the demonstrators are naîve or idealistic. Others might even insist there is nothing wrong at all, but the days of those voices having any legitimacy should now be history.

The children who rallied here in Port Alberni and around the world and the adults who stood behind them are filled with hopeful purpose and our governments must acknowledge that and move forward quickly, bravely and decisively.

Perhaps our problem this whole time was assuming government would lead, but the largest issues of society have never been solved by a politician leading people—it has been from people demanding change.

The people have found their leaders, and now, regardless of political persuasion, it is time for all levels of government to follow.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: A promise to future generations

Just Posted

Port Alberni athletes medal in 2019 55+ Games

Games were held in Kelowna from September 10 to 14

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Hiking the Alberni Inlet Trail

I’ve hiked stage one of the Alberni Inlet trail many times…

Summer Classic raises funds for Port Alberni high school basketball

Alberni District Co-op 3x3 Summer Classic helps student-athletes offset costs

Go back in time with musical performance in Port Alberni

Relive the music of the 50s and 60s at ADSS Theatre

UPDATE: Jaws of Life used to free two people trapped after collision on Alberni Highway

Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident near Coombs Country Candy

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Comox seniors’ home

The Island Health board of directors has appointed a temporary administrator to… Continue reading

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

Most Read