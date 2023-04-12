Crew members from Addy Power install a decorative concrete light pole at Harbour Quay on May 29, 2012. (ROLAND SMITH PHOTO)

Crew members from Addy Power install a decorative concrete light pole at Harbour Quay on May 29, 2012. (ROLAND SMITH PHOTO)

LETTER: Plans for pathway poles plainly poor

Former parks and rec director said replacing light poles at Harbour Quay a waste of $100K

To the Editor,

At the March 20th E-Town budget meeting of Port Alberni City Council, the director of engineering was asked if the decorative concrete light poles along the south walkway at Harbour Quay were to be replaced. His answer was, “similar poles like that, and they start from the cold, wet and sun, and everything else – you end up topping them, where the top couple of feet will fall off at some point. So, in just the best interest of safety, we’ll replace them, instead of inspecting them annually.”

They were referred to as old infrastructure. What a crock of mumbo jumbo! The decorative spun concrete poles and light fixtures at Harbour Quay were installed between 2006 and 2012 as budget funds allowed and replaced the original rotting wooden poles which were indeed a safety hazard; not at a whim just to change the colour.

The poles to be replaced in the current “Connect the Pathways Multi-Modal (Multi-Million) Pathway” project, phase 1, were installed in 2012 as confirmed by a photo taken by Roland Smith at that time. They were and continue to be manufactured in Canada by StressCrete and carry a lifetime warranty. Over the past few years, the lights in the units have been converted to LED and there are no operating issues.

As the director of parks and recreation at the time, I completed the research, purchase and installation management of the current concrete poles and I stand by my selection.

The cost to remove and replace these initial poles will exceed $100,000 and the removal of the remainder will follow at an even greater cost. Why? Oh I get it, it’s just so you can say you actually developed a waterfront walkway. Funny thing is, it’s already there.

A fool and his money are soon parted.

Scott Kenny,

Port Alberni

