LETTER: Politics do not trump personal responsibility

To the Editor,

All governments continue to promise, and the electorate continues to expect, political solutions to all our ills. We go through the same style every election year. Charles Colson writes that this political illusion poses two grave dangers: first as political solutions fail and problems worsen, people become cynical, and in time, alienated from their own political process. The second is that the political illusion fosters a false security: the government is promising to deal with our problems, so we don’t have to bother. It lets us off the hook.

Many of the government’s much-ballyhooed programs of our time (few of which ever get money to the needy) offer a case in point. As social programs mushroomed, private agencies helping the poor declined. Because of the illusion that the government was taking care of things, individual people stopped caring for others. So let’s beware of this political illusion.

Of course, the government is ordained to maintain order, promise justice, and restrain sin. But listen with healthy skepticism to inflated political rhetoric. Political institutions provide no solutions to the ills of our age, no matter how attractive they sound; and they surely are no substitute for individual responsibility.

John de Jong,

Port Alberni

