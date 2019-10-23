LETTER: Poor condition of Lugrin Road a concern for Alberni Valley homeowner

I wish to bring attention to the deteriorating condition of both Chapman and Lugrin roadways…

To the Editor,

As a property owner living on Lugrin Road, I wish to bring attention to the deteriorating condition of both Chapman and Lugrin roadways.

The rapidly expanding potholes, almost non-existent shoulder and deep, weed-filled ditches make the drive a challenge. For instance, the bus stop in the 6000-block of Lugrin Road is positioned such that the bus must stop and pick up passengers from the middle of the road. At night with little or no lighting to speak of, and no centre line to act as a guide, it’s scary.

With a new housing development going in at Pearce and Chapman, we are experiencing more heavy-duty gravel truck traffic, further adding to the roadway degradation.

With the rapidly approaching foggy, rainy weather and—dare we mention—snow, this road becomes even more of a challenge.

We would hope that no one has to be hurt or worse before the road will receive the repairs that are needed.

Patricia Lee,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: AW Neill shouldn’t be vilified in this day and age for decisions made in a different era

Just Posted

Investigation sheds light on Nahmint logging

Forestry ministry denies claims auctioned timber violates protective status

Celebrated storyteller Mike Downie brings Secret Path to Port Alberni

Presentation takes place at Alberni District Secondary School on Oct. 25

Canadian folk singer returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Seth Anderson prepares to release latest album, We Could Be

ELECTION 2019: NDP’s Gord Johns re-elected in Courtenay-Alberni

Conservative Byron Horner finishes second, with Green Party’s Sean Wood third

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Runners brave wet, windy weather for Ucluelet’s 20th Edge to Edge

“The spirit of the runners I have nothing but compliments.”

Vancouver Island breweries take 8 titles at 2019 B.C. Beer Awards

Four are in Greater Victoria alone

Saanich Gulf-Islands’s Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

The federal Green party leader talks possibility of running as MP without being leader

Most Read