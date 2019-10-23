LETTER: Poor condition of Lugrin Road a concern for Alberni Valley homeowner

I wish to bring attention to the deteriorating condition of both Chapman and Lugrin roadways…

To the Editor,

As a property owner living on Lugrin Road, I wish to bring attention to the deteriorating condition of both Chapman and Lugrin roadways.

The rapidly expanding potholes, almost non-existent shoulder and deep, weed-filled ditches make the drive a challenge. For instance, the bus stop in the 6000-block of Lugrin Road is positioned such that the bus must stop and pick up passengers from the middle of the road. At night with little or no lighting to speak of, and no centre line to act as a guide, it’s scary.

With a new housing development going in at Pearce and Chapman, we are experiencing more heavy-duty gravel truck traffic, further adding to the roadway degradation.

With the rapidly approaching foggy, rainy weather and—dare we mention—snow, this road becomes even more of a challenge.

We would hope that no one has to be hurt or worse before the road will receive the repairs that are needed.

Patricia Lee,

Port Alberni